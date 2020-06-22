Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 564

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 3:00 pm
Coronavirus: Is Ontario re-opening too soon?
University of Toronto professor of immunology Dr. Eleanor Fish weighs in on how Ontario is doing as it reopens, and what concerns she has for the future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 564, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Severn, Springwater and Tiny Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s.

READ MORE: 161 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario, total cases at 33,637

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is workplace-related and another is community-acquired. The source of infection for four of the new cases is under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 82 per cent of people, or 464, have recovered, and 108 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in eight long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at two workplaces across the region.

READ MORE: City of Barrie offering summer day camps as Ontario reopens amid COVID-19

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, Ontario reported 161 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 33,637, including 2,609 deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers