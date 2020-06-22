12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 564

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 564, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Severn, Springwater and Tiny Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is workplace-related and another is community-acquired. The source of infection for four of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 82 per cent of people, or 464, have recovered, and 108 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in eight long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at two workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, Ontario reported 161 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 33,637, including 2,609 deaths.