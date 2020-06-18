City of Barrie offering summer day camps as Ontario reopens amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie, Ont., is offering summer day camps with limited space that will begin on July 13.

The camps will run for eight weeks, and registration will open on June 18.

Barrie staff have reviewed guidelines that were recently released by the province of Ontario for operating day camps safely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Moving forward, Barrie’s day camps will include physical distancing, smaller camp sizes, daily health assessment requirements for staff and campers and extensive cleaning procedures.

Barrie’s camps will be held at several outdoor locations across the city between Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. The fee for one week at camp will be $199.

Barrie officials say the city is currently refunding all registrations for the previous 2020 summer camps. Anyone previously registered must register again for the new Barrie camps, officials add.