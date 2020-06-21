Calgary, parts of south-central Alberta put under thunderstorm warning Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon, just over a week after another severe storm hit the area.

While the city was put under a thunderstorm watch around 11:30 a.m., the watch was upgraded to a warning shortly after 4 p.m.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms, “capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.”

The storm cluster is focused on Calgary as well as areas east and northeast of Calgary, according to the weather agency.

The aftermath of rain in southeast Calgary on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Courtesy: Richard Çerna

The storm system is expected to move east.

Environment Canada also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the following areas: Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Drumheller, Three Hills and Vulcan.

Heavy downpours and hail can cause flash floods, water pooling, property damage and injuries, said Environment Canada.

Other parts of the province remained under a thunderstorm watch Sunday, including some parts of central and northern Alberta.