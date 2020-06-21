Tourism ministry unveils $5M to help Quebecers tour province this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Ministry of Tourism unveiled its new passport program on Sunday aimed at alleviating the burden the province’s tourism sector is suffering through amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Passport Attractions program offers discounts to Quebecers who wish to visit tourist areas and take part in tourist attractions this summer.

In addition, the government of Quebec announced the launch of its new tourism slogan, “Bonjour Québec”.

The first Explore Quebec packages are now on sale on the ministry’s new website, bonjourquebec.com, while the attraction passports and the Sépaq card, Bonjour Québec edition, will be available starting Monday at 8 a.m.

“These are three measures that will allow Quebecers and their families to enjoy Quebec more for their holidays,” Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx said Sunday during a press conference on a boat in the Old Port of Montreal.

These offers are the result of measures that are part of the tourism recovery plan which represents the government investment of $20 million.

“Sometimes, we are the worst travellers within our own province,” Proulx said. “This in an exceptional chance that we have to discover it — or re-discover it.”

Among the Explore Quebec packages, two are for Abitibi-Témiscamingue, six for Bas-Saint-Laurent, five for the Duplessis sector, 14 for Gaspésie, six for Îles-de-la-Madeleine, four for the Manicouagan and three for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

“It’s the most efficient way to help (businesses) in the (tourism sector),” Proulx said, “to make sure that we stimulate the economy here in Montreal but all around the province.”

The prices of Explore Quebec packages on the road are reduced by 25 per cent. The first set of passports combines over 50 activities and attractions accessible through more than 80 different passports. Other packages will be offered in the coming weeks and months.

The Passport Attractions program makes it possible to reduce the cost of access to tourist attractions in Quebec by means of a 20 per cent discount on the purchase of a passport for two attractions, 30 per cent for three attractions and 40 per cent for four attractions.

A 50 per cent discount is offered on the annual National Parks of Quebec card. The Bonjour Québec card gives unlimited access to the 24 national parks of Québec for a period of 12 months. The card comes with benefits, including one free night camping.

People who already have a Sépaq park access card for the current year can also obtain a reduced-rate card and activate it once their annual card has expired.

“The companies that are currently open have all received the instructions to adapt their environment and their way of doing things, of course, to offer a safe experience,” said Proulx.

