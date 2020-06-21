Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Quebec reports nine additional deaths while several sectors reopen Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2020 1:00 pm
Updated June 21, 2020 1:05 pm
A man sits inside an open shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A man sits inside an open shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Quebec reported nine COVID-19-linked deaths today, the lowest daily tally since late March.

Only six of today’s deaths are new, with three others dating back before June 13, bringing the total to 5,417 deaths.

The province also reported 92 new confirmed cases of the virus, raising the total to 54,766.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 521 people in hospital, including 61 patients in intensive care.

The province is preparing to reopen several sectors and relax the rules for gatherings indoors on Monday, particularly impacting the Montreal area.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Some outdoor public pools in Montreal open amid heatwave

Restaurants will reopen in the greater Montreal and Joliette area while indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from three households will be permitted in these regions, like elsewhere in Quebec since last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Gyms, arenas, cinemas, concert venues and places of worship may reopen across the province with a maximum capacity of 50 people for indoor gatherings.

Day camps are also permitted to reopen Monday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebecQuebec coronavirusSummer CampsGymsplaces of worshipArenasday campsConcert Venues
Flyers
More weekly flyers