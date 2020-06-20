Two injured trying to flee crash on mountain brow in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Hamilton’s mountain brow.

Hamilton police say the collision happened at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, when a vehicle hit a transformer along Ridge Road just east of 6th Road East in Stoney Creek.

When they arrived on scene, officers heard two people calling for help who had “inadvertently run off the escarpment” and fallen an estimated 40 to 50 feet down to train tracks below.

Firefighters were called to perform a rope rescue and lift the two individuals to safety.

Police say the pair were “conscious, breathing and transported to hospital with injuries sustained from the fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also say that based on information gathered from witnesses, they believe there were two other people in the vehicle, neither of whom have been located.

The crash caused a brief power outage in the area and police say alcohol may have been a factor.