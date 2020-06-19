Seven new COVID-19 cases in B.C., as province goes a week with no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has gone another week without a COVID-19 death.

The province did not hold a live briefing, but announced seven new test-positive cases of the virus in a statement Friday.

The province has confirmed 2,784 positive cases of the virus, and another six “epidimiologically linked” cases in total.

More than 87 per cent of COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered, while 168 people have died.

Of the remaining 178 active cases, 11 were in hospital Friday, six of them in intensive care.

There were no new health-care or community outbreaks reported Friday.