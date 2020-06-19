Menu

Health

Seven new COVID-19 cases in B.C., as province goes a week with no deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 6:32 pm
Trudeau says ‘hero’ grocery store workers should be ‘properly’ paid
WATCH: Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed essential workers in grocery stores as "heroes" who have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic and should be "properly supported and paid" even as the economy reopens.

British Columbia has gone another week without a COVID-19 death.

The province did not hold a live briefing, but announced seven new test-positive cases of the virus in a statement Friday.

READ MORE: B.C. to hand over border screening duties to feds Saturday

The province has confirmed 2,784 positive cases of the virus, and another six “epidimiologically linked” cases in total.

More than 87 per cent of COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered, while 168 people have died.

Of the remaining 178 active cases, 11 were in hospital Friday, six of them in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C. extends coronavirus rental benefit, ban on evictions for unpaid rent

There were no new health-care or community outbreaks reported Friday.

