Niagara Falls enters Stage 2 with Ontario government tourism boost

Send this page to someone via email

The province has provided a boost to hard-hit Niagara Falls, as it enters Stage 2 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was in Niagara Falls on Friday morning to mark the occasion. She announced plans to help redevelop the Canadian Niagara Power Generation Station into a modern tourist attraction.

Today at 10 am Mayor ⁦@jimdiodati⁩ & I will be officially reopening ⁦@NiagaraFalls⁩. Follow us throughout the day as we explore & experience Canada’s number one tourism destination. #welcomeback pic.twitter.com/Efv3rG6RVl — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario government is providing a $25-million loan to the Niagara Parks Commission to transform the 1905 heritage building where visitors will be offered educational tours about Ontario’s power generating history, and a unique new perspective on the Horseshoe Falls through a new viewing platform.

The first phase of the redevelopment will be completed in summer of 2021.

The government loan will be repaid over 10 years, with the first payment expected in January 2024 after the attraction is fully operational and generating revenue.

READ MORE: Mayors surprised by decision to exclude some of Southern Ontario in reopening plan

McLeod says “this has been a very challenging time for the tourism sector, but today the Niagara Region will begin to reopen its world-class attractions and start down the road to recovery,”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She insists that “heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries were hit first, they were hit hardest, and they will take the longest to recovery in our economy, post COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

McLeod says “this marks the start of that recovery”, noting almost 41,000 tourism and hospitality jobs were lost in Niagara this spring during the pandemic.

We are excited to move forward with the next phase of openings June 19th at Niagara Parks! Learn more about what we’re doing to protect you and our employees.

Visit: https://t.co/dOSl3XUW0h#NiagaraParks #NiagaraFalls #DiscoverON #ExploreCanada #tourism @NFallsTourism pic.twitter.com/1rODs0QBx4 — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 18, 2020

As it enters Stage 2, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati adds that tourism operators have “gone above and beyond to make sure that Niagara Falls is safe to have fun.”

Hamilton recorded just one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 61 active cases of the virus in the city.