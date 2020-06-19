‘I feel like we were left out’: Some Durham businesses unable to join Stage 2 of reopening

Send this page to someone via email

The opportunity to reopen during Stage 2 isn’t being extended to everyone.

Individuals who own businesses forced to remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic say they’re concerned about how they’ll survive when they’re unable to compete.

“I feel like we were left out,” said Diana Moore, the owner of Eggsmart Whitby Shores.

On Friday, Durham moved into Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan, which includes places such as hair salons and swimming pools. Restaurant patios are allowed to open, as COVID-19 is less likely to spread outdoors, but restaurant dining rooms, like Eggsmart’s, must remain closed.

Moore has been operating Eggsmart in south Whitby for the past five-and-a-half years.

Lately, the restaurant has focused on takeout and deliveries.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not understanding why people are allowed to go dine on patios and not come and enjoy the environment that we have safely in our restaurant as well,” said Moore.

And because she doesn’t have room for a patio, Moore will have to continue under that model.

“We’re concerned that as people shift business over to patios that we could potentially lose business,” said Moore.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Moore says business was already down 50 per cent but there’s concern it could get worse, particularly after being closed on two of the industry’s busiest days.

“We missed out on a significant revenue for not having dine-in at Mother’s Day and so now again we’re going to be missing out on a significant source of revenue for Father’s Day,” said Moore.

Alison Galvan, the owner of The Food and Art Café, says her downtown Whitby business is also limited in Stage 2.

“It is still a challenge because when you start adding up the numbers and you’re, ‘OK patios, great. Unfortunately, we’re here on Dundas (Street); we don’t have room for a patio,” said Galvan.

Story continues below advertisement

Galvan says she isn’t sure how much longer she can go while losing 80 per cent of her revenue.

“Anybody that’s gone into business and struggled and done the blood, sweat and tears to be an entrepreneur, you didn’t do that just to survive, you did it to thrive and right now we’re not thriving,” said Galvan.

Downtown Whitby BIA executive director Karey Anne Large says some businesses have closed down in downtown Whitby but she’s still encouraging patience from owners who are still being held back.

“We’re just telling them to hang in there, it’s hopefully not far away, that Stage 3 will be coming and we can get back to some sort of downtown dining to help them,” said Large.

Help that owners say they need sooner rather than later.