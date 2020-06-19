Menu

Canada

More Ontario regions now in Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2020 6:19 am
Updated June 19, 2020 6:21 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford names more regions set to start Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak -- Ford names more regions set to start Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening.

More regions of Ontario are moving into the second stage of the province’s reopening plan today, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday.

Most areas were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

READ MORE: More Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening Friday; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still excluded

The second stage of reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

As for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, Premier Doug Ford has urged patience.

He says the province will re-evaluate its readiness on Monday.

Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel and Windsor won’t move to Stage 2 of reopening on Friday
Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel and Windsor won’t move to Stage 2 of reopening on Friday
© 2020 The Canadian Press
