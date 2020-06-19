More Ontario regions now in Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

More regions of Ontario are moving into the second stage of the province’s reopening plan today, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday.

Most areas were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

The second stage of reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

As for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, Premier Doug Ford has urged patience.

He says the province will re-evaluate its readiness on Monday.

First patio is open in the GTA! @7Risto in downtown @townofoakville opened it’s patio at midnight to several eager customers including @OakvilleMayor and councillors. #Oakville pic.twitter.com/98JytvlWZd — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 19, 2020

