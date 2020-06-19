Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The media availability will be streamed live at the top of this story.

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 and another death, bringing to number of people who have died from the virus to 152.

There were 489 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 6,938 Albertans had recovered as of Thursday, when Canada passed 100,000 confirmed cases.

This story will be updated after Dr. Hinshaw speaks.