Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 19, 2020 1:43 pm
A cyclist rides past a dinosaur wearing a mask and gloves, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Saturday, May 9, 2020. .
A cyclist rides past a dinosaur wearing a mask and gloves, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Saturday, May 9, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The media availability will be streamed live at the top of this story.

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 and another death, bringing to number of people who have died from the virus to 152.

READ MORE: 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, 1 additional death

There were 489 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 6,938 Albertans had recovered as of Thursday, when Canada passed 100,000 confirmed cases.

READ MORE: Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases — and ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated after Dr. Hinshaw speaks.

