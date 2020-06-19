Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmonton recycling facility

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 3:38 pm
Edmonton's Materials Recovery Facility, May 2018.
Edmonton's Materials Recovery Facility, May 2018. Global News

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been declared at an Edmonton recycling facility, the city confirmed on Friday.

READ MORE: Edmonton COVID-19 trend shows jump in active cases, more young people testing positive

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin said the city has “been advised that employees of one of our contractors working in the materials recovery facility at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre, they’ve recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’d like to confirm that there is no public exposure to this facility or public access and that no City of Edmonton employees are affected,” Laughlin said.

While the materials recovery facility, known as the MRF, is owned by the city, its operated by Suez Canada Waste Services.

Materials from Edmontonians’ blue bags and recycling depots across the city are brought to the facility for sorting and processing.

READ MORE: Some Edmonton rec centres will start reopening July 6, online booking required

Laughlin said the city learned of the first case at the plant 10 days ago. At that time, all work at the facility was suspended and it was closed.

“Suez employees and their subcontractors who work at the MRF site were sent home,” Laughlin said.

“As of yesterday, we have been advised that 10 Suez employees have tested positive.”

READ MORE: New COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Edmonton continuing care facilities

The city said Suez has been working with Alberta Health Services to make sure the right COVID-19 protocols are in place and that testing and contact tracing is being done.

“As testing continues, those numbers may change,” Laughlin said.

“The well-being of City of Edmonton employees and the public remains their top priority. The MRF and all other facilities that these contractors may have visited at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre have undergone significant cleaning and disinfecting.”

Global News has reached out the government of Alberta for more information on the outbreak and measures to contain it. This story will be updated when a response is received.

