Environment

N.B. closes Crown land to the public due to extreme fire hazard

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 1:27 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 1:32 pm
New Brunswick wildfire in Miramichi, N.S. in May, 2018.
New Brunswick wildfire in Miramichi, N.S. in May, 2018. Morganne Campbell/Global News

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development announced Friday that it has closed all Crown land to industrial and recreational activities immediately due to extremely dry conditions across New Brunswick.

“The fire hazard in our province is extreme,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland in a press release.

“The hazard levels in some regions of the province are the highest we have ever seen.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick experiencing more than triple the forest fires that it did last year

“Our forests are tinder dry and right now even the smallest spark could ignite a major wildfire that could threaten people’s homes and destroy wildlife habitat,” said Holland.

“Even the heat coming off the bottom of a vehicle while you are driving through the woods could ignite a blade of grass.”

The public is also strongly encouraged to stay out of the woods on private land as well.

READ MORE: ‘Tent city’ caused brush fire in Moncton, officials caution against outdoor burning

According to the province, dry conditions this spring have resulted in a busy forest fire season. So far this year, a total of 263 wildfires have burned more than 1,141 hectares of forest land.

“The 10-year average to this date is 158 wildfires and 197 hectares,” the government said in a statement.

Climate change contributing to Australia’s wildfires emergency says World Meteorological Organization
Climate change contributing to Australia’s wildfires emergency says World Meteorological Organization

 

