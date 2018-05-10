‘Tent city’ caused brush fire in Moncton, officials caution against outdoor burning

They’re places where the homeless and transient take up residence once the weather warms up. They’re called “tent cities,” and they’re peppered in wooded areas around the city of Moncton.

Tent cities are also places where fires can happen easily when they’re ignited for cooking or warmth purposes.

“It’s a way of life for a lot of them and with that usage maybe sometimes inadvertently through smoking, through cooking, things can get out of hand,” explains Moncton’s fire chief, Eric Arsenault.

“Tent Villages” pop up around the city around this time of the year when the weather warms up. Lived in by transients and the homeless. Here’s a look at one near Vaughan Harvey Blvd. @Global_NB #Moncton pic.twitter.com/IahN1o78il — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 10, 2018

On Monday, fire crews responded to a blaze in the woods behind a warehouse at the end of Assumption Boulevard. Officials believe the grass fire was caused accidentally by someone living in a tent city at that location.

Arsenault says at this time of the year, anyone can start a fire unintentionally.

“It’s just people who are doing things that create a spark, with the right conditions a breeze, wind that get things out of control,” said Arsenault.

The province is under a complete fire ban as forest fire season arrives. It may be hard to believe, given the recent flooding events in parts of southern New Brunswick, that the one ingredient the province needs most of is rain.

Troy Adams, the supervisor of the Provincial Fire Centre, says the vegetation is rather dry because of milder temperatures and wind.

He says the lack of rain in the forecast isn’t helping.

“Has a lot to do with the forest fire conditions, the weather conditions that are coming in the next few days but also because we have a lot of staff that are committed to the floods in the lower Saint John River,” says Adams.

People are being reminded to use care when discarding cigarettes, as smoking materials can ignite vegetation in mere seconds.

If you’re caught disobeying burn bans, you could face a hefty fine of $172.50.