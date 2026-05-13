New Brunswick lawmakers wrap up hearings on review to clean water regulations

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Legislators reviewing New Brunswick’s Clean Water Act have wrapped up a series of public hearings.

Nine expert witnesses and advocacy groups presented to the environment committee over the last two weeks.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The speakers gave dozens of recommendations to lawmakers that will be considered for legislation.

Colin Forsythe of the St. John River Society says the law should be changed to grant the environment minister emergency powers.

Forsythe says the minister should have the power to respond more quickly to extreme weather events like flooding or wildfires.

Several witnesses pushed lawmakers to enshrine into law the legal right to clean water.