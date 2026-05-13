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Environment

New Brunswick lawmakers wrap up hearings on review to clean water regulations

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 10:24 am
1 min read
The New Brunswick Legislative Building pictured on Thursday April 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick Legislative Building pictured on Thursday April 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR
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Legislators reviewing New Brunswick’s Clean Water Act have wrapped up a series of public hearings.

Nine expert witnesses and advocacy groups presented to the environment committee over the last two weeks.

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The speakers gave dozens of recommendations to lawmakers that will be considered for legislation.

Colin Forsythe of the St. John River Society says the law should be changed to grant the environment minister emergency powers.

Forsythe says the minister should have the power to respond more quickly to extreme weather events like flooding or wildfires.

Several witnesses pushed lawmakers to enshrine into law the legal right to clean water.

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