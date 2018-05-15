New Brunswick experiencing more than triple the forest fires that it did last year

New Brunswick firefighters have now downgraded a wildfire in Miramichi, N.B., to ‘contained’ — a relief for residents of the region.

But the now contained fire is only the latest in what has been a busy season for firefighters in New Brunswick.

As of Tuesday, the province has had more than three times the number of fires this season (91) as it did at the same point last year (24).

The number of fires so far in 2018 is quickly approaching the average number experienced over the last 10 years: 125.

The province is under a complete fire ban as forest fire season arrives. It’s a consequence of a dry period at this time of year. It may be hard to believe, given the recent flooding events in parts of southern New Brunswick, that the one ingredient the province needs most of is rain.

Troy Adams, the supervisor of the Provincial Fire Centre, told Global News last week that vegetation this time of year is rather dry because of milder temperatures and wind.

People are being reminded to use care when discarding cigarettes, as smoking materials can ignite vegetation in mere seconds.

If you’re caught disobeying burn bans, you could face a fine of $172.50.

With files from Morganne Campbell