Traffic

HRM to have more ‘slow streets’ to reduce traffic, create space for pedestrians and cyclists

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:26 pm
LOCAL TRAFFIC HALIFAX
Several streets throughout the Halifax peninsula and downtown Dartmouth, including Chappell Street in the north, have been turned into 'slow streets' to create more space for cyclists, pedestrians and other sustainable forms of transportation. . Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Beginning Friday, eight streets in Halifax and Dartmouth will be added to the list of “slow streets” as part of Phase 2 of the Halifax Mobility Response Plan, according to HRM.

Phase 2 of the plan supports businesses planning for reopening or resuming full operations and prepares for public health restrictions if the coronavirus resurges.

READ MORE: Masks are now mandatory for travellers and employees, Halifax airport says

“In anticipation of the further lifting of Public Health restrictions, the municipality is preparing to implement adjustments to the transportation network, as part of the collective effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” HRM said in a statement.

The following streets, said HRM, will be designated slow streets, which will be open to local traffic only to lessen vehicle traffic and create a space for residents to walk, roll and cycle while following physical-distancing guidelines:

Halifax:

  • Maynard Street from North to Cogswell streets
  • Creighton Street from North to Cogswell streets
  • Fuller Terrace from Bloomfield to North streets
  • Northwood Terrace from Bloomfield to North streets
  • Charles Street from Windsor to Gottingen streets

Dartmouth:

  • Pine Street from Thistle to Ochterloney streets
  • Irishtown Road from Ochterloney to Queen streets
  • Queen Street from Alderney Drive to Irishtown Road

“As public health restrictions and recommendations change throughout the recovery phases, the municipality will continue to modify adaptations to the use of its streets, sidewalks and bike lanes,” said HRM.

