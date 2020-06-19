Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

178 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 178 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 33,095.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 12th day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the sixth day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,564, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 28,250 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 56 new cases, Peel Region with 33, York Region with 13 and Durham with seven.

Some online learning expected to continue as Ontario considers reopening plans for schools

The Ontario government is considering three possible scenarios for the resumption of classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the education minister says he expects students to enter an “adaptive” model with some online learning.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement Friday.

The plans include a full return to in-school learning, a scenario where students remain at home with online learning, and a hybrid model, which Lecce said is the most likely option.

Toronto announces plans for virtual Canada Day celebration

The City of Toronto has announced plans for a virtual Canada Day celebration through a livestream that is set to be broadcast throughout the day.

The show will offer live and pre-recorded performances streamed on YouTube.

Some performers include Gordon Lightfoot and Kardinal Offishall. A 15-minute light show at the CN Tower is also set to be live-streamed.

Further details on the show are expected to be released in the coming days.

The City has cancelled all in-person Canada Day events amid the pandemic.

More Ontario regions now in Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening

More regions of Ontario are moving into the second stage of the province’s reopening plan today, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday.

The second stage of reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

