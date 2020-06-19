Menu

Canada

Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor formally charged by China for alleged espionage

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 1:22 am
Updated June 19, 2020 1:23 am
Meng Wanzhou ruling and the potential political fallout
UBC Political Science Professor Yves Tiberghien explains the potential political fallout from the BC Supreme Court ruling against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Chinese prosecutors have formally laid charges against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians who have been detained for well over a year, on allegations of espionage.

Statements posted by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Friday say Kovrig is charged with spying on state secrets and intelligence for other countries abroad. Spavor is charged with spying on national secrets and providing those secrets outside China.

Both statements said the charges were reached after “legal review.”

READ MORE: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou lost a key fight in her extradition case. What happens next?

The escalation in Kovrig’s and Spavor’s legal saga, which has now lasted for over 550 days, comes after British Columbia’s Supreme Court dismissed an application from Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to avoid extradition to the United States over fraud charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men were detained in China shortly Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018. Canada has called the pair’s arrests and detention “arbitrary” and has asked repeatedly for their release.

More to come…

China sees Canada as a minor country it can push around: former ambassador
China sees Canada as a minor country it can push around: former ambassador
ChinaHuaweiMeng WanzhouMichael KovrigMichael SpavorCanada ChinaHuawei TechnologiesCanadians detained ChinaCanadians China2 michaelskovrig chargedmichaels chargedspavor chargedTwo Michaels
