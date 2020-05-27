Meng Wanzhou loses key court fight, must stay in B.C. to fight extradition

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in a major decision Wednesday morning.

The decision, released Wednesday by Justice Heather Holmes, means Meng must stay in Canada and keep fighting the U.S. extradition order.

The legal arguments centre on whether the allegations Meng is facing in the United States would be a crime in Canada.

The United States has charged her with fraud over allegations she violated American sanctions against Iran, which she and the Chinese telecommunications giant have denied.

She has been under house arrest in Vancouver since she was released on bail on Dec. 11, 2018.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1, 2018, as she passed through Vancouver International Airport. An arrest warrant was previously issued for her to stand trial in the United States.

Following her arrest, which was made public on Dec. 5, 2018, the Chinese embassy in Canada demanded her release.

Proceedings showed the U.S. issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.

On March 1, 2019, Canada approved the extradition order of Meng to the U.S.

Just two days later, Huawei sued the Canadian government over Meng’s arrest and China claimed detained Canadian Michael Kovrig stole state secrets. Businessman Michael Spavor was also previously detained by China but the government denied their arrests are related to Meng’s case.

Huawei wants to build a 5G cellphone network in Canada but the decision to allow it has been postponed.

