B.C. legislature set to return Monday with a virtual twist

The B.C. legislative chamber is ready to host 87 MLAs on Monday. The catch is most of them won’t be there is person.

After a more than four month break due to COVID-19, the B.C. legislature returns.

Unlike other jurisdictions, all three political parties along with Speaker Darryl Plecas and the legislature staff have worked together to put a session together everyone has agreed upon.

“We will have up to 25 members participating in the house and that includes the speaker and up to 62 participating on zoom,” said clerk of the legislature Kate Ryan-Lloyd.

“Members will have equal participation if they are here or if they are participating by technology.”

Story continues below advertisement

MLAs are scheduled to sit until Aug. 14, with the weeks of Canada Day and B.C. Day off for members to be in their ridings.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there will be Question Periods and a hybrid sitting with members both in the chamber and on Zoom. On Thursday and Friday members will have budget estimates and it will be only online.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Plecas says he is optimistic everything will go well next week.

“There is always the technical glitch and everyone who has had a computer glitch will know how frustrating that is,”Plecas said.

“The clerk’s office, Hansard were able to think through every eventuality to make it work. We have gone through a few dry runs and we are feeling really good on this is going to work.”

Plecas says he anticipates the biggest challenge will be not having everyone in person. The speaker will be able to call on any member to ask or answer a question, no matter where they are located.

He will also be able to control the volume of debate if things get unruly.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the nice parts is I can just mute somebody, so it’s a little easier to have control in the house,” Plecas quipped.

“I think it’s unfortunately not being able to see people face to face and be able to interact face to face, that’s awkward.”

2:54 76-page report released detailing improprieties at Legislature 76-page report released detailing improprieties at Legislature

The NDP, Liberals and Greens will all decide internally who will attend in person. Government house leader Mike Farnworth was asked on Thursday if he is concerned about the perception this could be a waste of money because most British Columbians are being asked to avoid work travel due to the pandemic.

“Each caucus will make the decision on who needs to be here and who will be doing things from their constituencies,” Farnworth said.

“You will not have 87 members here at one time and I anticipate that will save on travel costs.”

Story continues below advertisement