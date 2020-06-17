Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

CAE ventilator receives Health Canada certification, starts shipping

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 5:06 pm
A worker assembles a CAE Air1 ventilator at the CAE plant in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The aviation training company received the certification from Health Canada and will produce 10,000 ventilators for the Canadian government by October. The ventilators will be distributed to hospitals across the country. .
A worker assembles a CAE Air1 ventilator at the CAE plant in Montreal, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The aviation training company received the certification from Health Canada and will produce 10,000 ventilators for the Canadian government by October. The ventilators will be distributed to hospitals across the country. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

CAE Inc. says its new medical ventilator has been certified by Health Canada and it will begin shipping.

The Montreal-based company signed a contract with the federal government earlier this year to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators.

The made-in-Canada equipment will be sent to hospitals across the country.

READ MORE: CAE signs deal with Ottawa to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

CAE’s usual business is flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears due to the pandemic to design and build a medical ventilator.

The CAE Air1 ventilator can deliver pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen.

The company says it will now start shipping hundreds of ventilators every week.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesHealth CanadaCAECAE ventilatorsCAE coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers