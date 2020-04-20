Coronavirus: CAE signs deal with Ottawa to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators

Send this page to someone via email

CAE says it has signed a contract to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators for the Canadian government. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The company says it’s finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production.

The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

CAE also announced that it has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada.

It says between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the federal emergency wage subsidy, about 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week.

The vast majority are based in Montreal and will work from home.

