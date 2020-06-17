New COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Edmonton continuing care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at three continuing care facilities in Edmonton as case numbers continue to climb in the capital city.

Alberta Health said there are two cases of COVID-19 at Capital Care Grandview, three cases at Miller Crossing Care Centre and five cases at Good Samaritan Westpark Group Home.

These new outbreaks are the first new ones reported in Edmonton in a few months.

Previously, the only other continuing care facility with an outbreak in the city was Kensington Village in northeast Edmonton.

At this point, it isn’t clear how many cases are in patients and how many are in staff.

As of Tuesday’s update from Alberta Health, 732 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 190 of those people still sick.

More coming…