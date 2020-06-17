Menu

Health

New COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Edmonton continuing care facilities

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 3:32 pm
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP.
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at three continuing care facilities in Edmonton as case numbers continue to climb in the capital city.

Alberta Health said there are two cases of COVID-19 at Capital Care Grandview, three cases at Miller Crossing Care Centre and five cases at Good Samaritan Westpark Group Home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

These new outbreaks are the first new ones reported in Edmonton in a few months.

Previously, the only other continuing care facility with an outbreak in the city was Kensington Village in northeast Edmonton.

At this point, it isn’t clear how many cases are in patients and how many are in staff.

READ MORE: Alberta researchers genome sequence COVID-19 samples to track strains of virus, monitor spread

As of Tuesday’s update from Alberta Health, 732 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 190 of those people still sick.

More coming…

