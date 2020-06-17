Menu

Health

Toronto plastic surgeon known as ‘Dr. 6ix’ accused of breaching privacy of patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 3:06 pm
A photo of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in Toronto on June 25, 2019.
A photo of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in Toronto. Caryn Lieberman / File / Global News

TORONTO — A Toronto plastic surgeon is facing a disciplinary charge on allegations that he filmed thousands of patients at his clinic, including while they were fully or partially naked, without proper notification or consent.

Dr. Martin Jugenburg, whose two-storey clinic is located in Toronto’s Royal York hotel, is also accused of posting images of a patient’s bare breasts on his social media without her consent.

It’s also alleged the surgeon — who calls himself “Dr. 6ix” — allowed a television crew to film a breast augmentation surgery against another patient’s wishes.

READ MORE: Ontario regulator seeks to revoke licence of doctor who showed naked photos to patients

In a hearing before the disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Wednesday, a lawyer for Jugenburg said the doctor admits he committed professional misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the doctor disputes parts of the allegations against him and evidence on those issues will be heard in the coming days.

Jugenburg, 45, is expected to testify Thursday. The identities of the patients are protected under a publication ban.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
