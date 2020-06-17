Toronto plastic surgeon known as ‘Dr. 6ix’ accused of breaching privacy of patients

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Toronto plastic surgeon is facing a disciplinary charge on allegations that he filmed thousands of patients at his clinic, including while they were fully or partially naked, without proper notification or consent.

Dr. Martin Jugenburg, whose two-storey clinic is located in Toronto’s Royal York hotel, is also accused of posting images of a patient’s bare breasts on his social media without her consent.

It’s also alleged the surgeon — who calls himself “Dr. 6ix” — allowed a television crew to film a breast augmentation surgery against another patient’s wishes.

In a hearing before the disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Wednesday, a lawyer for Jugenburg said the doctor admits he committed professional misconduct.

However, the doctor disputes parts of the allegations against him and evidence on those issues will be heard in the coming days.

Jugenburg, 45, is expected to testify Thursday. The identities of the patients are protected under a publication ban.