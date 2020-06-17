N.S. reports no new coronavirus cases in over a week, 2 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with the last new case being identified on June 9.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 505 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday and is operating 24-hours.

The province said there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

“The past few months have been difficult for our province and it’s great to see Nova Scotians start to return to our day-to-day lives,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“As the weather gets nicer, I encourage everyone to get outside and experience all that our province has to offer. But please continue to take care, be safe and follow public health advice and rules.”

According to the province, there remain only two active cases in Nova Scotia.

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,775 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and two active COVID-19 cases.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Two individuals are currently in a hospital, one of those in ICU.

Nine-hundred and ninety-seven cases are now resolved.