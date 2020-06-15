Coronavirus: No new cases reported in Nova Scotia for six days straight

Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth day in a row, Nova Scotia is once again not reporting any new coronavirus cases.

In a news release Monday, the province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 456 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday and none came back positive.

The last positive case was reported on June 9.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia goes 5 days in a row with no new cases

There are still three active cases in the province, as no new resolved cases or deaths were reported. Of the three active cases, two remain in hospital with one in an intensive care unit.

There have been a total of 1,061 positive cases in the province, 996 resolved and 62 deaths.

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,100 negative test results.

Monday marks the first day visits can resume at long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act.

The visits must happen outdoors and visitors are required to stay two metres or six feet away from residents and staff.

The province says individual facilities will communicate directly with residents and their families to arrange visits.

“COVID-19 has been hardest on seniors and those with disabilities living in nursing and special care homes. It has been lonely and difficult, but it has been necessary,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“I understand it is not the long-awaited hug you have been craving, but sitting in the fresh air for a visit with a loved one is a good first step. If we do this properly and keep everyone safe, you will be able to get that hug when the time is right.”

There are no scheduled COVID-19 press briefings this week as chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang self-isolates after returning from New Brunswick for a skin cancer treatment.