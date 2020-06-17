Ottawa’s TD Place field to become ‘drive-on’ movie theatre this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Cineplex cinema at Lansdowne Park might still be closed due to the novel coronavirus, but Ottawa film fans will have a new option — also with built-in cupholders — to catch a movie in the park this weekend.

TD Place announced Wednesday it will offer a “drive-on” movie theatre over the next four days on the field where the Ottawa Redblacks and other local sports clubs typically plan in the summer months.

The local sports stadium will offer a new movie each night starting with Remember the Titans on Thursday evening, Pirates of Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl on Friday, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Saturday and capping off with Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Sunday.

1:36 Drive-in concerts, movies part of ‘new normal’ for Saskatchewan entertainment Drive-in concerts, movies part of ‘new normal’ for Saskatchewan entertainment

Tickets cost $30 per car, with a maximum of five people in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Cars will park directly on the field at two-metre distances from one another, and patrons are asked to stay in their cars and direct questions to staff members floating throughout the open-air venue.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Washrooms at the stadium will be open but concessions won’t, though organizers encouraged movie-goers to pick up takeout from neighbouring restaurants in the park to enjoy in their cars during the movie.

The idea quickly proved a popular one — TD Place announced the event was already sold out for all four nights shortly after opening up tickets for purchase.

Traditional movie theatres were forced to close in mid-March as the novel coronavirus pandemic set in.

Cineplex, which operates at theatre at Lansdowne, has announced plans to start reopening some cinemas in Alberta in the weeks ahead, though the company has not given a timeline for reopening in Ontario.

2:03 ‘It’s a treat to go to a movie!’: Calgarians cautiously heading back to theatres as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted ‘It’s a treat to go to a movie!’: Calgarians cautiously heading back to theatres as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted