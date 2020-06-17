Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 10:46 am
OPP have charged a Lindsay, Ont., woman following a traffic complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Highway 35.
A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges following a complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint and located the suspect vehicle north of Glenarm Road, a few kilometres west of Fenelon Falls.

READ MORE: Oshawa man charged following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes — OPP

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver, police say.

Tammy Czaja, 43, of Lindsay was charged with operation while impaired.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 27.

