Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges following a complaint about an erratic vehicle travelling on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint and located the suspect vehicle north of Glenarm Road, a few kilometres west of Fenelon Falls.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver, police say.

Tammy Czaja, 43, of Lindsay was charged with operation while impaired.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 27.

Story continues below advertisement