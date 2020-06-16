Man accused in shooting deaths of 2 Albertans denied bail

Anthony Bilodeau was denied bail and will remain in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre. That decision was a relief for the Sansom family.

A football field-sized asteroid just missed Earth. No one saw it coming

A football field-sized asteroid just missed Earth. No one saw it coming

‘Never seen anything like it’: Bear cub spotted in Alberta with unique white head

‘Never seen anything like it’: Bear cub spotted in Alberta with unique white head

“My children’s future is taken away, their dad was taken away, there’s nothing.”

“I can go home and tell my kids, because their fear is that he was going to get out. And how do we stay safe when daddy’s not here,” Sansom said.

Anthony Bilodeau is accused of fatally shooting Jacob Sansom, 39, and Cardinal, 57, on a rural road northeast of Edmonton on March 27.

Police have said people in two vehicles got into a verbal fight which turned physical.

RCMP said a third vehicle arrived at the scene and several shots were fired, killing Sansom and Cardinal. Their bodies were found on the road near a parked truck.

“We also have the community in Lethbridge,” said Bruce Gladue, a family friend. “It’s not working with Sarah and her family to look at the therapy, a chance to talk about all of this.

“This is something that’s going to haunt them for a long time.”

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit also charged Roger Bilodeau, of Bonnyville, in connection with the deaths. The 56-year-old remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on June 18.

Roger and Anthony Bilodeau are related, but police have not said how.