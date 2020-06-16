Menu

Health

NDP leader calls for Hamilton police investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at retirement home

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 16, 2020 5:19 pm
Residents of the Rosslyn account for one-third of Hamilton's 42 deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Will Erskine

Ontario’s NDP leader is calling for a police investigation of the Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton.

Andrea Horwath, who is also the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has sent a letter to Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt asking him to reopen any investigations into the operations of the facility and potentially other retirement residences that are operated by the same owners.

READ MORE: Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton, Ont. has licence revoked amid deadly COVID-19 outbreak

She says it’s time to send out “a clear signal that this kind of lack of attention to the needs and the quality of life, and just the well-being and safety and health of people who live in these facilities has to be priority #1.”

Residents of the Rosslyn account for one-third of Hamilton’s 42 deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ MORE: Low staff, 83 coronavirus cases at Rosslyn retirement home in Hamilton, Ont.

In May, the Hamilton Police Service began an investigation into the neglect of one senior who was left behind when the facility was ordered to be evacuated due to precarious short staffing and its residents were moved into the care of local hospitals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horwath calls the Rosslyn a “house of horrors”, citing media reports in recent weeks of seniors left in filth, mouse droppings and bedbug infestations.

At some point, she says, “this is not just about bad business practices, it’s not just about not being poor managers of the facility.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton PoliceHamilton COVID-19NDP Leader Andrea Horwathrosslyn retirement residenceRosslyn
