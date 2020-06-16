Waterloo Region outlines plan for reopening libraries, daycares, museums

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has provided some details as to how it will reopen some of its facilties in the coming weeks as part of the province’s recovery plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the region opened its three main administrative buildings which are located in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

The region says most services remain online and it is asking residents to book an appointment in advance should the need to visit arise.

In addition to being the service system manager for daycares, the region also runs five daycares itself, two of which are currently being used as emergency daycares.

“Edith MacIntosh and Christopher children’s centres have been providing emergency childcare that will wind up on June 26,” Region CAO Mike Murray reported to council on Tuesday. “Then they’ll be closed for a short period of time where they do cleaning and reconfigure some of the spaces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Murray says those daycares will reopen on July 6 as will its child care centre in Elmira.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region’s other two centres, Kinsmen and Cambridge Children’s centres, will return to active duty on June 29.

Murray says the centres will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Summer camps will open on July 6 at Schneider Haus and Murray says there are a limited number of spots available.

The Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open with reduced hours beginning July 2 with visitors being able to access the Mandela exhibit. Doon Heritage Village will have limited access.

“We’re calling it a ‘walk in the park’ experience,” Murray said. “None of the buildings will be open.”

Staff are currently considering a reduction in the price of admission, Murray told council.

The region also has 10 libraries operating out of the four townships in the area which are currently limited to curbside pickup.

Story continues below advertisement

“We plan to, in mid-July, open for access to computers in our branches by appointment only,” Murray explained.

He says they are also looking into options for outdoor programming.

3:09 Coronavirus: Ontario to release more COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses as they reopen Coronavirus: Ontario to release more COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses as they reopen