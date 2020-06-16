8 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo as total cases reach 1,218

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Tuesday there have been eight more positive tests for the novel coronavirus since it last provided an update on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,218.

This increases the rolling seven-day average to six new cases per day.

In addition, four more residents in the region have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,010.

Waterloo Public Health says the region now has 93 active cases, including 11 people who remain hospitalized.

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status

There have now been 23,459 coronavirus tests conducted in Waterloo Region, just 172 more than Friday’s update.

Ontario reported 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,554.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is also the ninth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the third day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,538, as 11 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement