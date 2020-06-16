$41 million boost announced for Waterloo Region transit initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

A whole slew of transit projects in Waterloo Region has taken a step closer to fruition after federal, provincial and regional governments announced over $41 million in infrastructure spending for the area.

“Many residents in Waterloo Region rely on public transit and cycling routes to get around the region each day,” Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna said in a statement.

“The investments we are making with our partners are helping make communities more liveable for families while moving forward on sustainability and fighting climate change.”

The region will contribute more than $17 million while the federal government will chip in $13 million and the province will account for $11 million.

The list of projects includes expanding bus stations at the University of Waterloo and Conestoga College (Doon Campus), updating other bus stops and shelters, while pedestrian crossings and intersections will be made safer.

There will also work on pedestrian and cycling paths, trails, bridges and pathways including a 1.7 km shared-use active transportation trail as well as the expansion of the Iron Horse Trail.

“Investing in infrastructure is essential to the recovery of Waterloo Region’s and Ontario’s economy,” Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said.

“This will provide much-needed job creation helping our municipal partners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”