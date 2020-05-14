Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Grand River Transit to start collecting fares again June 1

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 11:54 am
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street transit terminal in Kitchener, Ont.
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street transit terminal in Kitchener, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Grand River Transit (GRT) will begin to collect fares again on buses and the ION LRT beginning June 1.

Waterloo regional council approved the move during its council meeting on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Changes made to GRT bus service in response to coronavirus pandemic

The decision means that people will no longer board buses from the rear.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

GRT was made free in April as a way to protect employees and as a measure to provide financial relief for residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the region says a number of safety measures have been introduced to protect employees and residents.

READ MORE: Waterloo region makes GRT buses, ION trains free until May 31

It says Lexan barriers have been installed on buses that are similar to those seen in retail stores.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, customers will no longer be allowed to pay using cash on buses but will instead have to use EasyGo fare cards.

The region says that prior to the pandemic, seven per cent of trips — with an approximate average monthly revenue of $380,000 — would be paid for in cash.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeCoronavirus KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 WaterlooCovid-19 KitchenerGrand River TransitGRTWaterloo transitKitchener transit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.