Grand River Transit to start collecting fares again June 1

Grand River Transit (GRT) will begin to collect fares again on buses and the ION LRT beginning June 1.

Waterloo regional council approved the move during its council meeting on Wednesday night.

The decision means that people will no longer board buses from the rear.

GRT was made free in April as a way to protect employees and as a measure to provide financial relief for residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the region says a number of safety measures have been introduced to protect employees and residents.

It says Lexan barriers have been installed on buses that are similar to those seen in retail stores.

In addition, customers will no longer be allowed to pay using cash on buses but will instead have to use EasyGo fare cards.

The region says that prior to the pandemic, seven per cent of trips — with an approximate average monthly revenue of $380,000 — would be paid for in cash.