Changes made to GRT bus service in response to coronavirus pandemic

Grand River Transit has announced a reduced schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the following routes will see a decrease in service:

iXpress routes – reduced frequency to every 30 minutes all day

Route 302 ION bus – reduced frequency to every 15 minutes

Routes 1, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20, 29, 31, 61 – reduced frequency to every 30 minutes all day

Route 7 – reduced frequency to every 15 minutes during morning peak periods

Route 10A – no service. Stops will be served by Routes 10 or 16

Route 110 – no service. Stops will be served by Route 10.

Weekend service and the ION LRT trains will not experience any changes.

The region did not specify how long the changes would be in effect for.

At the start of the month, the region announced that GRT service would be free at least until the end of May.

Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray said the reductions were in response to low ridership and to also reduce staffing.