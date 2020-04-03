Waterloo region makes GRT buses, ION trains free until May 31

Send this page to someone via email

Residents can ride Grand River Transit for free until May 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit agency said that it will also begin making reductions to weekday bus service in response to low ridership and to also reduce staffing.

“We recognize that transit is a critical service for many people in our community and that there are many who are struggling financially because of this pandemic,” Peter Zinck, director of transit services, said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing reliable service during this difficult time for customers carrying out essential trips.

“At the same time, I strongly discourage riders from using transit unnecessarily. Please only travel on transit if the trip is essential.”

Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray says GRT will be making announcements in the coming weeks on what changes will occur.

“It amounts to about a 25 percent reduction in transit service,” he said.

The agency said that anyone who has purchased an April pass will see it rolled over to whenever fare collection resumes.

GRT is also reminding passengers to maintain a physical distance of two metres from other passengers and GRT operators.