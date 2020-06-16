Keanu Reeves auctioning off private Zoom date for children’s cancer charity

Send this page to someone via email

Keanu Reeves will be donating 15 minutes of his time for an online auction for Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based children’s cancer charity.

The 55-year-old actor is offering the 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder in the auction for Shine for Camp, which is an initiative from Camp Rainbow Gold.

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” the auction’s description reads. “This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

Camp Rainbow Gold’s mission statement is to “provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families.”

Story continues below advertisement

The auction page says the zoom call has a market value of $10,000 and the current accepted bid is $10,100 as of this writing.

There the auction page includes restrictions for the Zoom call which state that the Zoom call must “take place week of July 6, 2020, and based on mutually available dates and times.”

1:18 ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ trailer ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ trailer

“Camp Rainbow Gold and/or the celebrity has the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behaviour. Non-transferable, no returns or exchanges, not available for resale and no cash value,” the page reads.

The auction opens on June 15 at 12 p.m. PST and closes seven days later on June 22.

Reeves is joined by other celebrities who have also vowed to auction off their time for Shine for Camp including former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke auctioning a 15-minute private Zoom concert and voice actor Rob Paulsen who will mimic some of his memorable characters including Pinky from Pinky and the Brain and Yakko from Animaniacs.

Story continues below advertisement