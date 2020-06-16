Menu

Crime

Saint John Police investigating theft of golf cart

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 2:21 pm
A cart was reported stolen from the Rockewood Park Municipal Golf Club.
A cart was reported stolen from the Rockewood Park Municipal Golf Club. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Police in Saint John are investigating after one of Rockwood Park Municipal Golf Club’s golf carts was taken on an apparent joyride.

According to a release issued Tuesday, officers were called to the course around 6:30 on Saturday, June 13.

READ MORE: RCMP asking public to lock doors after reported break, enter and thefts in Moncton neighbourhood

When they arrived, an employee told them one of the carts was seen travelling down Sandy Point Road.

Golf Club staff later found the cart abandoned near the entrance of the Cherry Brook Zoo – just over a kilometre north of the golf club.

Saint John Police are asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday, July 13 or who might have information on the incident to call them at 506-648-3333 with reference to file number 20-3548.

New Brunswick Saint John Saint John police Golf Course golf club rockwood park municipal golf club
