Crime

RCMP asking public to lock doors after reported break, enter and thefts in Moncton neighbourhood

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 11:37 am
Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating several reported break, enter and thefts in a Moncton, N.B., neighbourhood.
Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating several reported break, enter and thefts in a Moncton, N.B., neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking the public to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity following reports of break, enter and thefts in the Evergreen Park neighbourhood in Moncton, N.B.

In a statement released on Tuesday, police said that over the last week, they have received three confirmed break, enter and theft reports and one attempted break, enter and theft report that all occurred in the Evergreen Park neighbourhood along Glencairn Avenue, Evergreen Drive and Hickory Lane.

READ MORE: 15-year-old arrested for allegedly sharing photos of minors in N.B., police say

According to police, the reported thefts occurred during the day between the early morning and afternoon hours. Entry was gained into the homes through an unlocked patio door or back door, police said.

“Property that was stolen included smaller items such as cash and electronics,” police said. 

Sgt. Patricia Levesque with the Codiac Regional RCMP said people need to make sure that their doors are locked before leaving their homes.

READ MORE: Moncton man charged after knifepoint robbery

“We encourage residents to report any instances of suspicious behaviour or activity to police,” said Levesque.

Residents are asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 if they have had items stolen from their home or if they have witnessed suspicious activity.

