Moncton man charged after knifepoint robbery

Moncton police charged a man with robbery after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and demanded money.
Police received a call Monday just after 2 a.m. about the incident on Gauvin St. in Dieppe, N.B.
The victim seemed to have known the suspect and gave police details about his vehicle.
After a chase and two attempts to stop the vehicle, the suspect hit a house on Carney Avenue with the car.
He then fled the scene and was arrested an hour later on the same street.
The suspect was identified to be 34-year-old Peter Thomas Poirier.
Police say he remains in custody and is expected to appear in Moncton court June 11.
