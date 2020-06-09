Menu

Crime

Moncton man charged after knifepoint robbery

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:00 pm
A man was robbed at knifepoint by someone he knew in Moncton, June 8, according to police.
A man was robbed at knifepoint by someone he knew in Moncton, June 8, according to police. File/ Global News

Moncton police charged a man with robbery after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and demanded money.

Police received a call Monday just after 2 a.m. about the incident on Gauvin St. in Dieppe, N.B.

The victim seemed to have known the suspect and gave police details about his vehicle.

After a chase and two attempts to stop the vehicle, the suspect hit a house on Carney Avenue with the car.

He then fled the scene and was arrested an hour later on the same street.

READ MORE: Man arrested for assault, inciting hatred in response to Moncton BLM protest

The suspect was identified to be 34-year-old Peter Thomas Poirier.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he remains in custody and is expected to appear in Moncton court June 11.

