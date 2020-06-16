Okanagan woman killed while walking along ‘middle of highway’: Kamloops RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Lake Country is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Kamloops on Monday night.

According to the RCMP, the 49-year-old woman was walking along Highway 5A on June 15th at approximately 10 p.m., when she was hit by the vehicle.

Police say the collision happened between the intersections of Rogers Way and Hugh Allen Drive in Kamloops, and that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical crews.

“According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was reportedly observed walking in the middle of the highway prior to being struck,” Kamloops RCMP said in a press release.

“At the time of the accident, the woman was dressed in black clothing and there is very little lighting in this area of the highway.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative. They added that no charges are being considered against the driver.

Kamloops RCMP added that the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.