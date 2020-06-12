Menu

Pedestrian in Goderich, Ont., dies of injuries after being struck by tanker truck: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 12, 2020 3:18 pm
Huron OPP at the scene of Hwy. 21 and Blake Street East in Goderich after a pedestrian was struck by a tanker truck, June 11, 2020.
Huron OPP at the scene of Hwy. 21 and Blake Street East in Goderich after a pedestrian was struck by a tanker truck, June 11, 2020. Ontario Provincial Police

A Goderich man, 69, has died in hospital after being struck by a tanker truck on Thursday.

Huron OPP issued an update Friday afternoon, confirming that Ronald Miller succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of Bayfield Road (Hwy. 21) and Blake Street East.

READ MORE: Pedestrian seriously injured in Goderich, Ont. after being struck by tanker truck: OPP

According to police, emergency crews responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. Thurs., June 11. Police say the investigation has revealed the pedestrian was walking eastbound on Blake Street East when he entered into the path of the tanker truck, which was heading south on Bayfield Road at the time.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a regional hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

