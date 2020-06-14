Menu

Crime

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 9:24 am
Police said the driver was later located and arrested. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday.

Officers said they were called to Bramalea Road, south of Bovaird Drive, at 1:15 a.m. for the crash.

READ MORE: Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in Toronto, police say

The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has since been located and arrested, officers said.

Road closures were in place in the area as officers investigated.

