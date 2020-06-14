Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday.

Officers said they were called to Bramalea Road, south of Bovaird Drive, at 1:15 a.m. for the crash.

The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has since been located and arrested, officers said.

Road closures were in place in the area as officers investigated.

Update: Outstanding driver and vehicle have been located and arrest made.

– Victims injuries have been deemed life threatening, currently being treated at a Toronto trauma centre.

– Major Collision Bureau has carriage of the investigation.

– Road closures remain in effect. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 14, 2020

