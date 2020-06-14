Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday.
Officers said they were called to Bramalea Road, south of Bovaird Drive, at 1:15 a.m. for the crash.
The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle has since been located and arrested, officers said.
Road closures were in place in the area as officers investigated.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments