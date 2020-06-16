Menu

Crime

Man charged after alleged stabbing incident in Kennebecasis Valley

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 12:33 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 1:24 pm

A 39-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply after another man was stabbed last night in Quispamsis.

Members of Kennebecasis Regional Police Force were called to a home on Bradley Lake Road at around 8 p.m. Monday.

A police news release said a 61-year-old man was “assaulted and stabbed in the arm with an edged weapon by an unwanted guest.”

The victim was sent to hospital and later released.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was located and arrested a short time later.

Nicholas Scott Harrison of no fixed address appeared in the Saint John Law Courts Tuesday charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on June 18 for a bail hearing.

