Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man, 37, accused of assaulting girlfriend, killing her guinea pig: St. Thomas police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 16, 2020 1:03 pm
St. Thomas Police cruiser.
St. Thomas Police cruiser. St. Thomas Police Service

Police in St. Thomas say a 37-year-old man is facing charges including assault and killing an animal in connection with a domestic incident over the weekend in the city.

Details remain limited, but officers were contacted after the accused allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, 37, damaged her property and killed her pet guinea pig, police said Tuesday.

READ MORE: London, Ont., Banting House Flame of Hope extinguished by vandals

The accused was arrested without incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and charged, police said. His identity has not been released.

He faces charges including assault, killing an animal, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and three counts of breaching his release conditions.

Police said the accused was held in custody for a court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultSt. ThomasMischiefLondon crimeSt. Thomas PoliceOntario crimeLondon Ontario crimedomestic incidentSt. Thomas crimeDomestic Disturbancekilling an animal
Flyers
More weekly flyers