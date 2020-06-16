Man, 37, accused of assaulting girlfriend, killing her guinea pig: St. Thomas police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas say a 37-year-old man is facing charges including assault and killing an animal in connection with a domestic incident over the weekend in the city.

Details remain limited, but officers were contacted after the accused allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, 37, damaged her property and killed her pet guinea pig, police said Tuesday.

The accused was arrested without incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and charged, police said. His identity has not been released.

He faces charges including assault, killing an animal, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and three counts of breaching his release conditions.

Police said the accused was held in custody for a court appearance.

