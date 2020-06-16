Fredericton to reopen city ice skating rinks in July

Send this page to someone via email

Next month, Fredericton will be resuming some of its ice surface operations.

The first rink to reopen will be the Grant-Harvey Centre Olympic ice surface, starting July 13.

The NHL ice surface will reopen on July 20.

This decision came after the city’s review of arena operations and preparation for COVID-19 safety measures.

2:04 Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market reopens Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market reopens

With proper plans in place, Fredericton staff will begin putting ice back into arenas.

Story continues below advertisement

Before getting back on the ice, all user groups must submit a “return-to-play” document to the city.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The document will outline how safety requirements will be maintained. After it’s approved by city staff, groups will be able to book their ice time.

The city has released several facility use guidelines, and the public can book ice time in the same way as other user groups.

According to a Fredericton press release, only one parent or guardian per participant is allowed in the facility, and users must follow signage to support physical distancing.

Users are also asked to arrive as close to playing time as possible to limit time in changing rooms.

The city says additional ice surfaces will be made available, depending on demand.

This includes the Lady Beaverbrook Rink, Willie O’Ree Place and the York Arena, according to the release.

The facilities’ walking tracks will remain closed for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement