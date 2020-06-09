Fredericton wading pools, splash pad to remain closed for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton has made the decision to keep its nine wading pools and the Wilmot Park Splash Pad closed this summer.

The decision came after the challenges need to operate the facilities safely within a reasonable budget as a result of COVID-19.

The City of Fredericton said in a news release that it was a difficult decision.

“The City recognizes that these facilities are important recreation destinations for families,” the release read.

Splash pads can technically be open according to New Brunswick’s current recovery phase but only if physical distancing of two metres is maintained.

Given that splash pads are intended for young children, and entry limit would have to be enforced, city staff decided distancing is not a reasonable expectation.

To make up for the lack of wading pools, the city will open the Fredericton Indoor Pool and Killarney Lake Beach.

Fredericton will also open four of its outdoor pools and modify them to create a wading pool-style section.

The province is now rolling out its “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, and expect pools and other recreational areas to reopen before the end of June.