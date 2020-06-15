Man airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after a shooting in Oshawa Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Malaga Road, near Park Road South and Bloor Street West, just after 4 p.m. with reports someone was armed.
The spokesperson said the man was found in the area with life-threatening injuries.
An Ornge air ambulance crew airlifted the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.
As of Monday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
