Man airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after a shooting in Oshawa Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Malaga Road, near Park Road South and Bloor Street West, just after 4 p.m. with reports someone was armed.

The spokesperson said the man was found in the area with life-threatening injuries.

An Ornge air ambulance crew airlifted the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.

As of Monday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

Officers attending a shooting incident on Malaga Road near Oxford Street in Oshawa. Male victim shot through the doorway while he was inside a residence – will be airlifted with serious injuries. Suspect fled the scene. Investigation is continuing. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 15, 2020

