Redeemer University reveals framework for fall semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

Redeemer University has released its framework for reopening its campus in Ancaster, Ont., safely for the fall term amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Christian university says it will deliver the vast majority of its courses on campus, and in most cases, students will have the choice to participate in their program in person or remotely.

The school says it is committed to protecting students, faculty and staff by following current and evolving public health guidelines.

“Each member of the Redeemer community will play an important part in fostering a healthy campus culture this year,” said Redeemer president Robert Graham. “Regardless of what may come, I pray that we will be able to rally together as a community, unified around our common faith and care for each other through challenging circumstances.”

All students, faculty and staff will be given personal protective equipment (PPE), including a face mask and face shield.

Redeemer says the campus will also be divided into personal, public and special areas, and physical distancing and barriers will be installed.

The release of the plan follows a recent survey indicating that over 80 per cent of returning students to Redeemer would prefer an in-person education this fall